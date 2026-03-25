Left Menu

Historic Passage of UCC Bill: Gujarat Takes a Bold Step Towards Equality

The Gujarat Assembly has passed the UCC Bill, establishing a common legal framework for marriage, divorce, and succession. This move, celebrated by BJP, marks a significant step towards uniformity in laws, though it faces opposition from Congress, citing violation of fundamental rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:15 IST
Historic Passage of UCC Bill: Gujarat Takes a Bold Step Towards Equality
  • Country:
  • India

Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, has lauded the Gujarat Assembly for passing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, emphasizing its role in promoting equal laws over appeasement. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for this direction.

The UCC Bill introduces a unified legal framework for marriage, divorce, and succession, irrespective of religion, setting a seven-year jail term for forceful marriages and outlawing bigamy.

The ruling BJP views the bill as a pivotal reform for equality, excluding tribals, while opposition parties like Congress and AAP criticize it as anti-Muslim and called for further review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026