Historic Passage of UCC Bill: Gujarat Takes a Bold Step Towards Equality

Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, has lauded the Gujarat Assembly for passing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, emphasizing its role in promoting equal laws over appeasement. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for this direction.

The UCC Bill introduces a unified legal framework for marriage, divorce, and succession, irrespective of religion, setting a seven-year jail term for forceful marriages and outlawing bigamy.

The ruling BJP views the bill as a pivotal reform for equality, excluding tribals, while opposition parties like Congress and AAP criticize it as anti-Muslim and called for further review.

(With inputs from agencies.)