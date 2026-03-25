Historic Passage of UCC Bill: Gujarat Takes a Bold Step Towards Equality
The Gujarat Assembly has passed the UCC Bill, establishing a common legal framework for marriage, divorce, and succession. This move, celebrated by BJP, marks a significant step towards uniformity in laws, though it faces opposition from Congress, citing violation of fundamental rights.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, has lauded the Gujarat Assembly for passing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, emphasizing its role in promoting equal laws over appeasement. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for this direction.
The UCC Bill introduces a unified legal framework for marriage, divorce, and succession, irrespective of religion, setting a seven-year jail term for forceful marriages and outlawing bigamy.
The ruling BJP views the bill as a pivotal reform for equality, excluding tribals, while opposition parties like Congress and AAP criticize it as anti-Muslim and called for further review.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Gujarat
- Uniform Civil Code
- legal reform
- Amit Shah
- BJP
- Congress
- equality
- law
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