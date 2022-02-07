Left Menu

Cremation facility, ID cards for transgenders soon in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 07-02-2022 09:42 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 09:30 IST
Representative image
The Palghar district administration has directed officials to provide an independent crematorium for transgender people here in Maharashtra so that they do not face any difficulty in performing the last rites of their community members.

Collector Dr Manik Gursal issued the order last week and said the transgenders should not be differentiated from other people in society and assured that they will be given all benefits under various government schemes.

A process has been initiated to issue identity cards to them for availing such benefits, he said. Sub-divisional officer Aseema Mittal said they recently distributed ID cards to 30 transgender people in Dahanu taluka of the district.

There are over 100 transgenders in the district and all of them will be given the ID cards soon, Mittal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

