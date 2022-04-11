PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Ukraine calls on commodity traders to stop handling Russian oil
- UK cladding pledges raise 2 billion pounds but leave questions for Gove

- Oil and gas revenues give Russia's economy $3.4 billion cushion

Overview

- The Ukrainian government has called on some of the world's largest energy traders to stop handling Russian crude, of which the companies have discharged more than 20 million barrels since the outbreak of war. - The UK housing secretary is set to claim an important victory in his battle to resolve England's building safety crisis this week, having pressed developers into setting aside more than 2 billion pounds ($2.60 billion) to fund critical repairs.

- Russia has boosted the fund that cushions its sanctions-hit economy with $3.4 billion in additional oil and gas revenues thanks to rising energy prices since the start of its war with Ukraine, as it edges closer to its first debt default since 1998. ($1 = 0.7678 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)