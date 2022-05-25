Left Menu

Equinor completes exit from Russia joint ventures

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 17:56 IST
Equinor completes exit from Russia joint ventures

Norway's Equinor said on Wednesday it has exited its Russian joint ventures due to the war in Ukraine, in line with plans first presented on Feb. 27.

"The exit from all joint ventures has been completed in accordance with Norwegian and EU sanctions legislation related to Russia," the oil company said in a statement. Equinor has transferred its interests in four Russian joint ventures to Rosneft, releasing the Norwegian firm from all future commitments and obligations, and has signed an agreement to exit the Kharyaga oil project, it added.

Equinor had previously said it had stopped trading oil and gas products from Russia and recorded a $1.08 billion impairment in its first-quarter earnings report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022