Equinor completes exit from Russia joint ventures
Norway's Equinor said on Wednesday it has exited its Russian joint ventures due to the war in Ukraine, in line with plans first presented on Feb. 27.
"The exit from all joint ventures has been completed in accordance with Norwegian and EU sanctions legislation related to Russia," the oil company said in a statement. Equinor has transferred its interests in four Russian joint ventures to Rosneft, releasing the Norwegian firm from all future commitments and obligations, and has signed an agreement to exit the Kharyaga oil project, it added.
Equinor had previously said it had stopped trading oil and gas products from Russia and recorded a $1.08 billion impairment in its first-quarter earnings report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Norway discards COVID-19 vaccines as supplies exceed demand
On Norway's Arctic border with Russia, a town freezes ties with its eastern neighbour
Norway to ramp up offshore wind in drive to go green
World News Roundup: Philippines' Marcos to 'hit the ground running' as president; On Norway's Arctic border with Russia, a town freezes ties with its eastern neighbor and more
Norway's Hammerfest LNG plant extends its outage until May 23