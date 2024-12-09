Political Storm: BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Foreign Collusion

In a fierce political exchange, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of being the head of the so-called 'Tukde Tukde Gang', alleging treasonous actions alongside his mother, Sonia Gandhi. Singh claimed they are in collaboration with billionaire financier George Soros.

According to Singh, Rahul Gandhi echoes the language of Soros, who is alleged to fund anti-national activities. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who spotlighted this alleged Congress-Soros connection in the Lok Sabha, faced backlash from opposition benches. However, Dubey insisted it's imperative for the public to understand these international links.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi announced that the party has initiated a privilege motion against BJP figures Nishikant Dubey and Sambit Patra over their controversial allegations against Rahul Gandhi. Last Thursday, the BJP launched a media assault on Gandhi, accusing him of foreign interference by using a composite image comparing him with Soros.

(With inputs from agencies.)