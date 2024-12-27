Nation Mourns Passing of Economic Reformer Dr. Manmohan Singh

The nation mourns the loss of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92 due to age-related conditions at AIIMS, Delhi. Leaders from various political backgrounds, including Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, expressed deep sorrow, marking the end of an era in economic reforms spearheaded by Singh.

Dr. Singh, renowned as an architect of India's economic liberalization, was hailed for steering the country through challenging times. His tenure as Prime Minister and Finance Minister saw significant reforms that opened India's economy to global markets. His distinguished service also included roles like Reserve Bank governor and Rajya Sabha member for over three decades.

Politicians like Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and former Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur remembered Singh for his simplicity and groundbreaking economic policies. Former President Ramnath Kovind and other leaders echoed these sentiments, paying tribute to Singh's legacy in transforming India's economic landscape. The public can pay their last respects at the Congress headquarters in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)