Delhi High Court Criticizes Government's Delay on CAG Reports

The Delhi High Court reprimanded the Delhi Government for procrastinating on CAG reports, criticizing its failure to promptly forward them to the Speaker. A detailed hearing is set for today, with the government's handling questioned amidst upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 11:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has expressed strong disapproval of the Delhi Government's sluggishness in addressing the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports. On Monday, the court reproached the government, stating, 'The manner in which you have delayed proceedings raises questions about your sincerity.'

Justice Sachin Datta of the bench highlighted that the timeline of events shows intentional foot-dragging by the government to delay legislative sessions. Concerns were raised over the government's inability to swiftly forward the CAG reports to the Lieutenant Governor and then the Speaker, which the court deemed as questionable conduct.

As the High Court prepares for an in-depth hearing today, the backdrop involves earlier sessions where the Delhi Assembly Secretariat argued the futility of presenting the reports, given the nearing end of the Assembly's tenure. The BJP MLAs have petitioned for a special session to discuss the CAG findings, a motion the government has dismissed as politically motivated. With elections approaching, the urgency and accountability of the government remain central to this unfolding legal debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

