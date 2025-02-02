Left Menu

Trump's Tariffs to Test U.S.-Canada Trade Relations

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to implement tariffs on Canadian exports, excluding oil and gas, starting from Tuesday. The proposed 25% tariff is under consideration, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expected to address the issue in a press conference.

In a move that could significantly impact trade dynamics, U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to enforce new tariffs on Canadian exports as early as Tuesday, according to sources cited by Canadian news outlet CBC.

The proposed tariffs, amounting to 25% of the majority of Canadian imports, exclude oil and gas products. The intent has reportedly been communicated directly to Canadian officials by the White House, although official details remain pending.

As tensions mount, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is anticipated to respond at a press conference scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, should these tariffs be implemented.

