Trump Proposes U.S. Sovereign Wealth Fund Amidst Economic Ambitions
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to establish a sovereign wealth fund for the United States. Such funds, which are investment vehicles owned by countries, aim to benefit future generations by making strategic investments. The fund is anticipated to be set up within the next year.
In a bold economic move, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday tasking the U.S. Treasury and Commerce Departments with creating a sovereign wealth fund for the nation. These funds are state-owned investment vehicles designed to channel current financial resources into ventures that bolster future prosperity.
Sovereign wealth funds are commonly used by countries to invest in projects like infrastructure or to buy stakes in companies, which can then yield long-term financial benefits for government operations or social programs. Despite a backdrop of budget deficits, this initiative intends to monetize existing U.S. government assets for these collective national investments.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the fund's potential launch within 12 months and suggested that revenues from tariffs on U.S. imports might support the fund. The establishment of this fund aligns with Trump's campaign pledge to pursue ambitious national projects, potentially supporting a wide range of developmental agendas, including infrastructure and research.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gen Z's Frugality: A Financial Trend Transforming China's Economy
Rajasthan Aims for $350 Billion Economy with Robust Industrial Growth
Tourism in Peril: Fee Hikes Threaten Gilgit-Baltistan's Adventure Economy
Trump Plans External Revenue Service to Boost US Economy
India Accelerates Biofuel Goals, Eyes Fourth-Largest Economy Spot