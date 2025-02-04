Trump Proposes U.S. Sovereign Wealth Fund Amidst Economic Ambitions

In a bold economic move, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday tasking the U.S. Treasury and Commerce Departments with creating a sovereign wealth fund for the nation. These funds are state-owned investment vehicles designed to channel current financial resources into ventures that bolster future prosperity.

Sovereign wealth funds are commonly used by countries to invest in projects like infrastructure or to buy stakes in companies, which can then yield long-term financial benefits for government operations or social programs. Despite a backdrop of budget deficits, this initiative intends to monetize existing U.S. government assets for these collective national investments.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the fund's potential launch within 12 months and suggested that revenues from tariffs on U.S. imports might support the fund. The establishment of this fund aligns with Trump's campaign pledge to pursue ambitious national projects, potentially supporting a wide range of developmental agendas, including infrastructure and research.

(With inputs from agencies.)