Amit Shah Vows Full Implementation of Bodoland Peace Accord
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the central government's commitment to fully implement the Bodoland Peace Agreement, achieving 82% of its conditions since 2020. Speaking at the All Bodo Students Union in Assam, Shah highlighted regional progress and honored ABSU's role in fostering peace.
- Country:
- India
In a significant reaffirmation of the central government's commitment, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Sunday that 100% implementation of the Bodoland Peace Agreement is on track. This statement was made during the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in Dotma, Kokrajhar, Assam.
Amit Shah underscored the major strides made since the agreement's signing in 2020. Notably, the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act was lifted from the Bodoland region on April 1, 2022, marking a significant step towards regional peace.
Shah commended ABSU's crucial role in the peace process and announced that Delhi will honor former ABSU President Upendranath Brahma by naming a road after him. The conference has been a platform for fostering academic, cultural, and leadership development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assam's Triumph and Puducherry's Dominance: Highlights from the 15th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship
Hindustan Power's Solar Surge in Assam: A Rs 620 Crore Venture
Viral Video Sparks Debate on Women's Safety and Workplace Conduct in Assam
Assam CM Alleges Congress MP's Involvement in 'Cash-for-Job' Scandal
Hindustan Power Fuels Assam's Green Revolution with Rs 620 Crore Investment