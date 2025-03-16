Amit Shah Vows Full Implementation of Bodoland Peace Accord

In a significant reaffirmation of the central government's commitment, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Sunday that 100% implementation of the Bodoland Peace Agreement is on track. This statement was made during the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in Dotma, Kokrajhar, Assam.

Amit Shah underscored the major strides made since the agreement's signing in 2020. Notably, the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act was lifted from the Bodoland region on April 1, 2022, marking a significant step towards regional peace.

Shah commended ABSU's crucial role in the peace process and announced that Delhi will honor former ABSU President Upendranath Brahma by naming a road after him. The conference has been a platform for fostering academic, cultural, and leadership development.

