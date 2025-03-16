Left Menu

Amit Shah Vows Full Implementation of Bodoland Peace Accord

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the central government's commitment to fully implement the Bodoland Peace Agreement, achieving 82% of its conditions since 2020. Speaking at the All Bodo Students Union in Assam, Shah highlighted regional progress and honored ABSU's role in fostering peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 15:15 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant reaffirmation of the central government's commitment, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Sunday that 100% implementation of the Bodoland Peace Agreement is on track. This statement was made during the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in Dotma, Kokrajhar, Assam.

Amit Shah underscored the major strides made since the agreement's signing in 2020. Notably, the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act was lifted from the Bodoland region on April 1, 2022, marking a significant step towards regional peace.

Shah commended ABSU's crucial role in the peace process and announced that Delhi will honor former ABSU President Upendranath Brahma by naming a road after him. The conference has been a platform for fostering academic, cultural, and leadership development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

