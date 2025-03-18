U.S. President Trump Discusses Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant with Russia's Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to engage in talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin concerning the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Central to their discussions, set for Tuesday, will be the control of the critical Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe's largest nuclear facility, has been an epicenter of tension. Both Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for military activities in its vicinity. The International Atomic Energy Agency has repeatedly highlighted the precarious situation, warning of potential disaster risks akin to historical nuclear incidents like 1986's Chornobyl disaster.

Under Russian control since March 2022, the plant faces vulnerabilities, including threats to its containment structures and external power lines essential for cooling its nuclear fuel. The conflict's implications extend beyond immediate safety concerns, echoing the long-term radiation exposure effects seen post-Chornobyl, affecting millions in the region.

