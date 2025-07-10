Woman Arrested in Bhopal for Trafficking Minor Girl to Rajasthan

In a shocking development, a woman in Bhopal was detained in connection with the trafficking of a minor girl, local authorities revealed. The girl, abducted around six months prior, was coerced and relocated to Rajasthan by the perpetrator.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashank, decisive intelligence led to the girl's liberation from Rajasthan. Registered under kidnapping charges, further investigation uncovered that the victim had been sold under the guise of marriage.

Law enforcement officials are delving into a financial transaction linked to the case, indicating a potential trafficking ring. Efforts to capture remaining suspects are ongoing, underscoring the complexity of the case, heightened by a Rs 2.75 lakh payment.

