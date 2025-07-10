Left Menu

Woman Arrested in Bhopal for Trafficking Minor Girl to Rajasthan

A Bhopal woman was arrested for trafficking a minor girl to Rajasthan and arranging her marriage for money. Rescued after six months, the girl revealed she was deceived and sold. Police continue to investigate potential trafficking networks involved in the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 11:30 IST
Woman Arrested in Bhopal for Trafficking Minor Girl to Rajasthan
DCP Shashank (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, a woman in Bhopal was detained in connection with the trafficking of a minor girl, local authorities revealed. The girl, abducted around six months prior, was coerced and relocated to Rajasthan by the perpetrator.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashank, decisive intelligence led to the girl's liberation from Rajasthan. Registered under kidnapping charges, further investigation uncovered that the victim had been sold under the guise of marriage.

Law enforcement officials are delving into a financial transaction linked to the case, indicating a potential trafficking ring. Efforts to capture remaining suspects are ongoing, underscoring the complexity of the case, heightened by a Rs 2.75 lakh payment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025