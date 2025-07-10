Woman Arrested in Bhopal for Trafficking Minor Girl to Rajasthan
A Bhopal woman was arrested for trafficking a minor girl to Rajasthan and arranging her marriage for money. Rescued after six months, the girl revealed she was deceived and sold. Police continue to investigate potential trafficking networks involved in the crime.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking development, a woman in Bhopal was detained in connection with the trafficking of a minor girl, local authorities revealed. The girl, abducted around six months prior, was coerced and relocated to Rajasthan by the perpetrator.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashank, decisive intelligence led to the girl's liberation from Rajasthan. Registered under kidnapping charges, further investigation uncovered that the victim had been sold under the guise of marriage.
Law enforcement officials are delving into a financial transaction linked to the case, indicating a potential trafficking ring. Efforts to capture remaining suspects are ongoing, underscoring the complexity of the case, heightened by a Rs 2.75 lakh payment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
