EU Considers Tougher Verification for Imported Gas Origins

European Union countries are debating stricter verification for the origins of imported gas to reduce dependency on Russian energy. This comes as part of the EU's strategy to phase out Russian oil and gas imports by 2028 following the 2022 Ukraine invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European Union nations are weighing the imposition of more rigorous requirements on companies to authenticate the production origin of the gas they import. This move aligns with the bloc's plan to eliminate Russian energy imports by January 1, 2028, in response to Russia's 2022 incursion into Ukraine.

Identifying the true origin of gas, which can be mixed during transit, remains a challenging task. The most recent draft proposal, viewed by Reuters, suggests that importers may be required to offer more substantial documentary proof to national authorities asserting their gas is non-Russian.

The initiative, spearheaded by Denmark, strives to gain consensus among EU diplomats, aiming for a united stance on the Russian gas embargo. This matter will be further deliberated in Brussels, with the goal of solidifying an agreement by mid-October, followed by negotiations with the European Parliament before finalizing the legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

