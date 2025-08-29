EU Considers Tougher Verification for Imported Gas Origins
European Union countries are debating stricter verification for the origins of imported gas to reduce dependency on Russian energy. This comes as part of the EU's strategy to phase out Russian oil and gas imports by 2028 following the 2022 Ukraine invasion.
European Union nations are weighing the imposition of more rigorous requirements on companies to authenticate the production origin of the gas they import. This move aligns with the bloc's plan to eliminate Russian energy imports by January 1, 2028, in response to Russia's 2022 incursion into Ukraine.
Identifying the true origin of gas, which can be mixed during transit, remains a challenging task. The most recent draft proposal, viewed by Reuters, suggests that importers may be required to offer more substantial documentary proof to national authorities asserting their gas is non-Russian.
The initiative, spearheaded by Denmark, strives to gain consensus among EU diplomats, aiming for a united stance on the Russian gas embargo. This matter will be further deliberated in Brussels, with the goal of solidifying an agreement by mid-October, followed by negotiations with the European Parliament before finalizing the legislation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EU
- gas
- import
- Russia
- energy
- verification
- Ukraine
- legislation
- Denmark
- LNG
ALSO READ
Ambani’s Ambitious AI and Clean Energy Strategy: A Bold Vision for Reliance's Future
Russia's Expanding Battlefield Footprint in Ukraine
Gazprom and CNPC Forge Strategic Energy Agreement Amidst Geopolitical Shifts
EU Ministers Back Expanding Military Training Mission in Ukraine
Coalition of the Willing: Path to Lasting Peace in Ukraine