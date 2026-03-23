Japan Weighs Oil Futures Intervention Amid Middle East Turmoil

Japan is contemplating intervention in its crude oil futures market as the Middle East crisis has led to sharply increased energy prices, according to market sources on Monday.

Discussions on specific strategies for intervention are reportedly underway, despite previous opposition from top exchange leaders regarding government interference in oil futures, particularly highlighted amid the ongoing Iran conflict.

The Ministry of Finance has not yet provided an official response to inquiries about these speculated interventions in the energy market.

(With inputs from agencies.)