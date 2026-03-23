Rising Tariff Concerns Loom Over Kudankulam Nuclear Expansion
DMK leader P Wilson raises concerns in the Rajya Sabha over increased tariffs for Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant Units 3 and 4. He highlights the financial burden on Tamil Nadu, urging a review of the tariff structure. Wilson calls for independent regulatory oversight to protect consumer interests.
- Country:
- India
DMK leader P Wilson voiced reservations in the Rajya Sabha about the spike in electricity tariffs for the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant's upcoming units. The projected per unit cost has surged from Rs 3-4.10 to Rs 5.9179, exceeding competitive benchmarks.
The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd has expressed concerns over the long-term financial implications for Tamil Nadu and other southern states. Wilson urged a comprehensive review of the tariff structure, examining capital costs and financing assumptions.
Wilson also highlighted potential tariff increases due to the Atomic Energy (Amendment) Act, 2025, which allows private participation in the nuclear sector. He called for an independent regulatory framework to ensure transparent and fair pricing for consumers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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