Dollar Dips as US Delays Iran Strike

The dollar weakened on Monday following President Trump's decision to delay striking Iran's energy infrastructure. This decision came after productive talks between the two countries that eased immediate concerns and provided a temporary boost to risk assets in the market.

Trump announced the postponement of any military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure, allowing a five-day reprieve just before a deadline he set for Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz. His statement caused the dollar to fall against the euro, yen, and sterling. However, market analysts warn that the situation remains volatile and uncertain.

The move prompted relief in global stock and energy markets, but the broader implications of the conflict remain unresolved, leaving many key questions open. Although talks have been initiated to reduce tensions, the actual impact on geopolitical stability is still unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)