Suzlon Secures 100 MW Wind Energy Project from GAIL

Suzlon Group has announced securing a 100 MW wind energy project from the Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL). This recent development, revealed on Tuesday, signifies Suzlon's fourth order from a PSU in the fiscal year 2026, showcasing the company's robust position in the renewable energy market.

The power generated by this project will contribute to the decarbonization efforts of GAIL's forthcoming petrochemical plant in Nandurbar, Maharashtra. With this initiative, Suzlon fortifies its status as a major player, holding 38% market share in Maharashtra's renewable energy sector.

For the project, Suzlon will deploy 47 innovative S120 wind turbine generators, each with a capacity of 2.1 MW. The company will manage the end-to-end process including equipment supply, installation, and comprehensive operations and maintenance post-commissioning. Suzlon's CEO, Ajay Kapur, emphasized the continued strong alliance with GAIL, a partner for more than 15 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)