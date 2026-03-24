Tata Power's Strategic Moves: New PPA Inks Promise Revival
Tata Power's arm, Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd, has entered a supplementary power purchase agreement with GUVNL, Gujarat, and plans agreements with Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana. This aims to restart operations at the Mundra plant, which suspended activities in July 2025, suffering losses. The Gujarat cabinet has approved this plan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Tata Power, through its subsidiary Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd (CGPL), has signed supplementary power purchase agreements (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) to revive operations at its Mundra plant.
The strategic move involves plans to establish similar agreements with Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana, aiming to mitigate losses from a temporary shutdown initiated on July 2, 2025.
Following green lights from the Gujarat cabinet, the PPAs with other states are set to restore functionality at the coal-based Mundra Ultra Mega Power Project, impacting Tata Power's shares positively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tata Power
- CGPL
- PPA
- Mundra Plant
- Guajrat
- Electricity
- Maharashtra
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Rajasthan
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