Tata Power's Strategic Moves: New PPA Inks Promise Revival

Tata Power, through its subsidiary Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd (CGPL), has signed supplementary power purchase agreements (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) to revive operations at its Mundra plant.

The strategic move involves plans to establish similar agreements with Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana, aiming to mitigate losses from a temporary shutdown initiated on July 2, 2025.

Following green lights from the Gujarat cabinet, the PPAs with other states are set to restore functionality at the coal-based Mundra Ultra Mega Power Project, impacting Tata Power's shares positively.

(With inputs from agencies.)