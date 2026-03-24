Lukashenko's Potential Visit to North Korea: A New Diplomatic Chapter?

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is expected to make a visit to North Korea, having received an invitation from the country's leader, Kim Jong Un. This news was released by North Korean state media KCNA, signaling possible new diplomatic engagements between the two nations.

The anticipated visit could mark a significant development in Belarus-North Korea relations, yet the report remained vague, offering no concrete details about the visit's timing or agenda. Both Belarus and North Korea have maintained a relatively low-profile relationship on the global stage.

Observers around the world will be keen to see what this potential meeting between Lukashenko and Kim might hold, especially in terms of economic and political partnerships. The lack of additional information leaves much room for speculation regarding the visit's implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)