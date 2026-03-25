India Unites Amid West Asia Crisis: Government's Strategic Approach

In a decisive move to address the escalating crisis in West Asia, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will convene an all-party meeting at 5 PM on Wednesday. This strategic gathering will also witness the participation of key figures, including Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to provide a critical briefing on the unfolding situation in the region.

The volatile conflict, now in its fourth week, has severely disrupted trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz after heightened tensions erupted. The situation deteriorated following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, in a joint military strike by the US and Israel on February 28. Iran's ensuing retaliation against Israeli and US targets across several Gulf nations has compounded disruptions, severely impacting the waterway, international energy markets, and global economic stability.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recognizing the multi-faceted challenges posed by the crisis, yesterday urged both central and state governments to coordinate efforts robustly. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi emphasized the necessity for a united global stance advocating peace and dialogue. He stressed the importance of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in providing timely aid to the nation's most vulnerable amid these challenges, advocating for proactive state-level implementation to mitigate hardships faced by migrant workers and the impoverished.

(With inputs from agencies.)