Goa's Assurance: Fuel and LPG Supplies Stable Amid Rumors

Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, assured residents on Wednesday that there are sufficient supplies of domestic LPG cylinders and petroleum products, countering rumors of shortages. He urged the public to remain calm and avoid panic buying.

Despite long queues at petrol stations across the coastal state, Sawant clarified that current stocks of petrol and diesel are adequate for 15 days, with no shortage of LPG cylinders reported.

The supply cut of commercial cylinders to 20 percent is temporary, with restaurants being urged to switch to PNG connections for additional supply. State-owned oil companies confirmed that there is no shortage, dispelling social media rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)