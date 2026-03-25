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Goa's Assurance: Fuel and LPG Supplies Stable Amid Rumors

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has dismissed rumors of shortages, assuring residents that there is ample supply of LPG and petroleum products to meet demand. Long queues appeared at petrol stations, sparked by false rumors, but authorities stress sufficient stocks are in place and discourage panic buying.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:17 IST
Goa's Assurance: Fuel and LPG Supplies Stable Amid Rumors
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Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, assured residents on Wednesday that there are sufficient supplies of domestic LPG cylinders and petroleum products, countering rumors of shortages. He urged the public to remain calm and avoid panic buying.

Despite long queues at petrol stations across the coastal state, Sawant clarified that current stocks of petrol and diesel are adequate for 15 days, with no shortage of LPG cylinders reported.

The supply cut of commercial cylinders to 20 percent is temporary, with restaurants being urged to switch to PNG connections for additional supply. State-owned oil companies confirmed that there is no shortage, dispelling social media rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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