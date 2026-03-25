Russia's Eastern Pivot: Hydrocarbons' New Direction

In a strategic shift, Russia is poised to reroute its hydrocarbon exports towards Asian markets, the Energy Minister announced. This move comes as demand swells in the region amidst escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The European Union's sanctions over Russia's Ukraine invasion have prompted Moscow to explore new contracts with Asian nations like India and China. Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilyov revealed ongoing discussions regarding supply contracts with several Asian countries.

Negotiations are slated to begin soon with Sri Lanka, Philippines, and Thailand. The volatile geopolitical climate, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, has significantly affected global energy supply chains, propelling energy prices upward.

(With inputs from agencies.)