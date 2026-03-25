Philippines Seeks US Waivers to Secure Oil Supplies Amid Global Crisis

The Philippines is actively engaging with the United States to secure waivers permitting the procurement of oil from US-sanctioned nations, aiming to stabilize its fuel supply amid the Middle East crisis, according to Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez. Discussions include importing oil from countries like Venezuela and Iran, with negotiations deemed as "work in progress" by US officials.

In response to the current energy predicament, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr assured the public of sustained oil flow beyond the country's current 45-day reserve. The government has been actively pursuing alternative suppliers, implementing special powers to purchase fuel, and encouraging advancement in negotiations to alleviate potential supply disruptions.

Transport and consumer groups have planned protests against rising fuel prices, amid temporary measures like increased coal generation and limited use of cheaper Euro II fuel. Notably, upcoming shipments of Russian and Abu Dhabi crude signal diversification efforts. A US-waiver permitting Iranian oil further emphasizes such strategic maneuvers to stabilize the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)