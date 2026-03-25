Massive Drone Strikes Disrupt Russia's Baltic Oil Ports

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Ukrainian drone attacks targeted Russia's key Baltic oil export terminals, Primorsk and Ust-Luga, leading to massive fires and halting crude oil and oil products loadings on Wednesday. These events have amplified uncertainty in global oil markets already destabilized by conflicts elsewhere.

Reports confirmed that no casualties resulted from these attacks, but significant plumes of smoke were visible from Finland. This was a stark reminder of the ongoing geopolitical tensions impacting Europe. Estonian and Latvian territories were also unexpectedly hit by stray drones, highlighting the expansive range of these attacks.

The attacks form part of a broader strategy by Ukraine to weaken Russia's war economy by targeting its oil infrastructure. Despite temporary resumption, export operations at these terminals could face prolonged suspensions. This illustrates a growing desperation as peace negotiations mediated by Washington remain at an impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)