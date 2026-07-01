Scandal at Ayodhya: Rs 20,000 Crore Fraud Alleged in Ram Mandir Donations

Samajwadi Party's Ramgopal Yadav has accused high-profile individuals of embezzling Rs 20,000 crore in donations at Ayodhya Ram Mandir. An FIR filed on June 25 led to an SIT probe focusing on this massive fraud. The investigation aims to uncover the fate of substantial gold, silver, and diamond contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 12:44 IST
Scandal at Ayodhya: Rs 20,000 Crore Fraud Alleged in Ram Mandir Donations
SP National General Secretary Ramgopal Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Allegations have surfaced regarding a staggering Rs 20,000 crore fraud at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Samajwadi Party’s National General Secretary Ramgopal Yadav has claimed that several high-profile individuals are involved in the embezzlement of valuable metals and jewels donated by devotees.

An FIR lodged on June 25 prompted intense scrutiny, and investigators are expanding the scope to uncover the truth. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) received a 15-day extension to ensure a thorough probe into the alleged misconduct. Ensuring no guilty party eludes justice, officials vow a comprehensive investigation.

The situation has taken a dramatic turn with the resignation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust's General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, who accepted moral responsibility for the alleged misappropriation. This development followed the Uttar Pradesh police’s high-intensity investigation, leading to the accused being remanded in judicial custody.

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