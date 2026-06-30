Mayawati Demands Transparency Amidst Ayodhya Temple Donation Scandal
BSP Chief Mayawati voices strong concerns over alleged theft and embezzlement at Ayodhya's Shri Ram Temple, urging a transparent donation accounting system. She cautions against politicizing the issue and appeals for separation of religion and politics. The scandal has ignited political debate in Uttar Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati has voiced grave concerns over reports of alleged theft and embezzlement of offerings at the revered Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Mayawati described these acts as 'extremely serious' and insisted that those responsible must not be exempt from punishment.
Posting on the social media platform X, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister emphasized the need for transparency in managing the temple’s finances, recommending the implementation of accounting systems akin to those in other well-known temples across India. She strongly advised against politicizing the matter.
Mayawati additionally urged political entities to restrain from intermingling religion with politics, underscoring the importance of maintaining a clear boundary between the two. Meanwhile, the controversy has fueled a political controversy in Uttar Pradesh, drawing fire between the ruling BJP and opposition parties.
ALSO READ
-
Mayawati Demands Transparency in Ayodhya Temple Donation Scandal
-
Mayawati Calls Out Ayodhya Temple Scam: Demands Transparency and Accountability
-
Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP of 'Ram-droh' over Ram Mandir Donation Scandal
-
Uproar in Ayodhya: Congress Protest Follows Ajay Rai's House Arrest
-
Congress Faces Temple Tryst Turmoil in Ayodhya