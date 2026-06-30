Mayawati Demands Transparency Amidst Ayodhya Temple Donation Scandal

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati has voiced grave concerns over reports of alleged theft and embezzlement of offerings at the revered Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Mayawati described these acts as 'extremely serious' and insisted that those responsible must not be exempt from punishment.

Posting on the social media platform X, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister emphasized the need for transparency in managing the temple’s finances, recommending the implementation of accounting systems akin to those in other well-known temples across India. She strongly advised against politicizing the matter.

Mayawati additionally urged political entities to restrain from intermingling religion with politics, underscoring the importance of maintaining a clear boundary between the two. Meanwhile, the controversy has fueled a political controversy in Uttar Pradesh, drawing fire between the ruling BJP and opposition parties.