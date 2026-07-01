Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar Takes Command of Southern Command

In a significant military development, Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar, decorated with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal, has assumed command as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command. The change of command took place on Wednesday as he succeeded Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain, now the Vice Chief of the Army Staff. Lieutenant General Pushkar, an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, was commissioned into the 74 Armoured Regiment in December 1988.

Throughout his distinguished career, spanning over four decades, Lieutenant General Pushkar has held various command, staff, and instructional positions across diverse operational environments. His leadership was particularly noted during Operation SINDOOR as the Commander of 2 Corps. The General Officer has commanded units such as an Armoured Regiment in an operational zone, a Strategic Independent Armoured Brigade, and an Infantry Division in the Western Sector.

His staff roles have been equally prestigious, including tenures as Colonel Military Secretary and Brigadier Quartermaster General in Strike Corps setups. He also served internationally as part of the Indian Military Training Team to Bhutan and as Defence Attaché in Moscow, accredited to Armenia and Belarus. Academically, he holds multiple postgraduate degrees in strategic and defense studies.

Upon assuming his new role, Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the Southern Command War Memorial and received a Guard of Honour. He emphasized the importance of operational readiness and joint synergy, showcasing a commitment to indigenization and the integration of emerging technologies within the command's diverse operations. His vision includes sustaining the high standards of the Indian Army and fostering its esteemed traditions.