NEET-UG Exam May Shift to Multi-Phase Format for Better Management

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education is considering conducting the NEET-UG exam in multiple phases to reduce logistical challenges. Discussions also covered transitioning to a Computer-Based Test format and enhancing security measures. The re-examination conducted in June received praise for its management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 20:04 IST
NEET-UG Exam May Shift to Multi-Phase Format for Better Management
Representative Image (Photo/NTA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education has suggested conducting the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) in multiple phases to alleviate the logistical burden faced when holding the exam across the nation in a single day, according to sources from ANI.

During a recent meeting, chaired by Mukil Wasnik, the committee lauded the secure and efficient re-examination process. Officials from the Ministry of Education and the National Testing Agency (NTA) discussed transitioning future exams to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format. However, issues of feasibility and existing NEET scoring dependence on various medical courses were raised.

NTA officials presented detailed security measures applied during the June 21 re-examination and emphasized the importance of adequate digital infrastructure before any shift to the CBT format. Furthermore, they highlighted the ministry’s continued efforts to prevent exam malpractice.

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