NEET-UG Exam May Shift to Multi-Phase Format for Better Management
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education is considering conducting the NEET-UG exam in multiple phases to reduce logistical challenges. Discussions also covered transitioning to a Computer-Based Test format and enhancing security measures. The re-examination conducted in June received praise for its management.
- Country:
- India
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education has suggested conducting the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) in multiple phases to alleviate the logistical burden faced when holding the exam across the nation in a single day, according to sources from ANI.
During a recent meeting, chaired by Mukil Wasnik, the committee lauded the secure and efficient re-examination process. Officials from the Ministry of Education and the National Testing Agency (NTA) discussed transitioning future exams to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format. However, issues of feasibility and existing NEET scoring dependence on various medical courses were raised.
NTA officials presented detailed security measures applied during the June 21 re-examination and emphasized the importance of adequate digital infrastructure before any shift to the CBT format. Furthermore, they highlighted the ministry’s continued efforts to prevent exam malpractice.
ALSO READ
-
Tragedy in the Rift: School Fire Sparks Legal Battle
-
President Murmu Urges Graduates to Lead with Integrity and Innovation
-
India's Green Energy Mission: Powering the Future with Renewables
-
ADB Approves $182.89 Million to Upgrade Karnataka Public Schools
-
Jayant Chaudhary Launches IndiaSkills Competition 2026–27 for Young Talent