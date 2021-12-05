Left Menu

Pune: Seven, including 3 who came from Nigeria, test positive for Omicron; state tally rises to 8

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-12-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 19:08 IST
Seven persons from Pune district have tested positive for Omicron variant of coronavirus, a health official said on Sunday.

They include a woman who came from Nigeria along with her two daughters to meet her brother in adjoining Pimpri Chinchwad area, the official said. Her brother and his two daughters have also tested positive for the variant, he added.

Another case is of a man from Pune who returned from Finland in the last week of last month, the official said.

The total number of confirmed Omicron cases in Maharashtra has gone up to eight, he said.

A 33-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district had tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The man, a marine engineer, is currently undergoing treatment at a COVID-19 care centre in Kalyan town, located about 50 km from the state capital Mumbai.

The resident of Dombivli town had arrived in Delhi from South Africa on November 23 and had then taken a flight to Mumbai.

