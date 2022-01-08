Italy reports 184 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday - Health Ministry

Italy reported 197,552 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, against 108,304 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 184 from 223.

Italy has registered 138,881 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 7.28 million cases to date.

