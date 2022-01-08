Italy reports 184 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday - Health Ministry
Reuters | Milan | Updated: 08-01-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 22:16 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italy reported 197,552 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, against 108,304 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 184 from 223.
Italy has registered 138,881 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 7.28 million cases to date.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Europe
- health ministry
- Italy
- Britain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Golf-Ladies European Tour to have record prize purse in 2022
European stocks open flat in thin holiday trade
Russian gas goes east via Yamal-Europe pipeline for fourth day
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-England's Root has Ashes century in his sights in Melbourne; Golf - Ladies European Tour to have record prize purse in 2022 and more
Europe's missteps stoke gas price, says Russia, as fuel flows east