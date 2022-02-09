Brazil reports 177,027 new cases of coronavirus, 1,189 deaths
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 09-02-2022 02:06 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 01:56 IST
Brazil recorded 177,027 new coronavirus cases and 1,189 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
Brazil has registered 26,776,620 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 633,810, according to ministry data.
