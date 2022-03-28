Left Menu

Italy reports 30,710 coronavirus cases on Monday, 95 deaths

Italy reported 30,710 COVID-19 related cases on Monday, against 59,555 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 95 from 82. The country has reported over 14.4 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 9,496 on Monday, up from 9,181 a day earlier.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 28-03-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 21:00 IST
Italy reports 30,710 coronavirus cases on Monday, 95 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 30,710 COVID-19 related cases on Monday, against 59,555 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 95 from 82. Italy has registered 158,877 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported over 14.4 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 9,496 on Monday, up from 9,181 a day earlier. There were 39 new admissions to intensive care units, edging down from 40 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 487 from 464 the day before.

Some 211,535 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 384,323, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022