Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia strikes after tanks pledged to Ukraine

Russia stepped up attempts to break through Ukraine's defences after the West pledged modern battle tanks for Kyiv. The heavy fighting underlined the need for more Western weapons, Ukrainian officials said on Friday. FIGHTING

* Local officials reported heavy shelling in the north, northeast and east of Ukraine, scene of some of the heaviest combat since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24 last year. * Ukraine comes under a Russian missile onslaught on Thursday after securing tanks from allies. Ukraine's military said it shot down 47 of 59 Russian missiles - some fired from Tu-95 strategic bombers in the Russian Arctic. Russia also launched 37 air strikes, 17 of them using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones. All drones were downed, the military general staff said.

* Reuters was unable to independently verify battlefield reports. WEAPONRY

* Canada will send four Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, the Canadian defence minister said, after Germany this week allowed other countries to re-export the German-built tank. * France and Italy are close to finalising the technical details to supply an SAMP/T air defence system to Ukraine, two diplomatic sources said.

* The Kremlin said it saw the promised delivery of Western tanks as evidence of growing "direct involvement" of the United States and Europe in the 11-month-old war, something both deny. SANCTIONS

* Japan tightened sanctions against Russia following its latest wave of missile attacks in Ukraine, adding goods to an export ban list and freezing the assets of Russian officials and entities. * Russia said Japan's sanctions were nothing to worry about and that it was adapting to life under such restrictions.

* The United States stepped up sanctions against the Wagner Group, labelling it a transnational criminal organization responsible for widespread human rights abuses. * In response, the Kremlin said Washington had been demonizing the Wagner Group for years with no basis.

CORRUPTION * Ukrainian government officials who shirk their duties during wartime will be quickly removed, a top aide to President Zelenskiy said amid a crack down on corruption.

