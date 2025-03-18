Jammu & Kashmir Tackles Medical Officer Vacancies

The Jammu and Kashmir government revealed in the assembly on Tuesday that there are approximately 550 vacant medical officer positions within the Union Territory's health sector. Currently, the recruitment process for 181 of these positions is underway.

Javed Ahmed Dar, who spoke on behalf of the health minister, responded to inquiries from National Conference MLAs Dr. Sajad Shafi and Javed Hassan Beig. Dar emphasized the government's commitment to addressing these vacancies actively.

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission is handling the recruitment process. Newly recruited officers will be allocated to health institutions experiencing critical staff shortages. Additionally, a waitlist for 91 medical officers is being prepared to serve underserved regions, enhancing healthcare services effectively.

