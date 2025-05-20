Left Menu

Delhi Government Launches Hospital Hygiene Drive

The Delhi government has initiated inspections across its hospitals to address sanitation concerns. Hospital authorities are instructed to ensure cleanliness in wards, toilets, and premises, with follow-ups planned for compliance. Reports with photographic evidence are required to be submitted to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 23:08 IST
  • India

The Delhi government has mandated a sweeping inspection of its hospitals to address troubling sanitation issues noted recently. This directive, confirmed by a notice on Tuesday, seeks to tackle lapses in hygiene across the capital's healthcare facilities.

The notice from the Directorate General of Health Services requires medical superintendents and directors to carry out thorough inspections. Key areas such as hospital wards, toilets, and waiting rooms are under scrutiny to ensure they uphold stringent cleanliness standards.

To maintain patient safety and curb infection spread, adherence to sanitation protocols is crucial. A comprehensive report, including photographic evidence of shortcomings and remediation actions, must be submitted promptly, underpinning the government's quality improvement agenda for public healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

