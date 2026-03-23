Fisheries Inspector Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

A Fisheries Inspector in Uttar Pradesh was arrested on Monday by the Anti-Corruption Organization for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. The arrest was confirmed by a senior police official.

The inspector, identified as Pooranlal, was accused of demanding the bribe to facilitate the formation of a fisheries cooperative society in Saidpur village. The complainant, Rajesh Kumar, reported the incident after Pooranlal requested the payment.

Following the complaint, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi and his team conducted a sting operation, arresting Pooranlal outside the 'Tehsil Diwas' event in Tilhar while he was accepting the bribe.

(With inputs from agencies.)