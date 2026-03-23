Fisheries Inspector Nabbed in Bribery Scandal
A Fisheries Inspector in Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe to facilitate the formation of a cooperative society. The arrest followed a complaint by Rajesh Kumar, leading to a sting operation by the Anti-Corruption Organization.
- Country:
- India
A Fisheries Inspector in Uttar Pradesh was arrested on Monday by the Anti-Corruption Organization for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. The arrest was confirmed by a senior police official.
The inspector, identified as Pooranlal, was accused of demanding the bribe to facilitate the formation of a fisheries cooperative society in Saidpur village. The complainant, Rajesh Kumar, reported the incident after Pooranlal requested the payment.
Following the complaint, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi and his team conducted a sting operation, arresting Pooranlal outside the 'Tehsil Diwas' event in Tilhar while he was accepting the bribe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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