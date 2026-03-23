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Fisheries Inspector Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

A Fisheries Inspector in Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe to facilitate the formation of a cooperative society. The arrest followed a complaint by Rajesh Kumar, leading to a sting operation by the Anti-Corruption Organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:40 IST
Fisheries Inspector Nabbed in Bribery Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

A Fisheries Inspector in Uttar Pradesh was arrested on Monday by the Anti-Corruption Organization for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. The arrest was confirmed by a senior police official.

The inspector, identified as Pooranlal, was accused of demanding the bribe to facilitate the formation of a fisheries cooperative society in Saidpur village. The complainant, Rajesh Kumar, reported the incident after Pooranlal requested the payment.

Following the complaint, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi and his team conducted a sting operation, arresting Pooranlal outside the 'Tehsil Diwas' event in Tilhar while he was accepting the bribe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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