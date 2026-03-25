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India U20 Team Gears Up for SAFF Championship in the Maldives

The India U20 men’s national team is training intently under coach Mahesh Gawali, focusing on preparation ahead of the SAFF U20 Championship in the Maldives. Strategizing their journey from youth to senior level, the team is set to compete against Pakistan and Bangladesh in Group B fixtures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:50 IST
India U20 Team Gears Up for SAFF Championship in the Maldives
Mahesh Gawali (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Maldives

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Maldives, the India U20 men's national team, under the guidance of head coach Mahesh Gawali, are deeply immersed in preparations for the SAFF U20 Championship. Gawali's dual role as the India senior men's team assistant coach has ensured a seamless alignment of goals for the tournament, according to AIFF.

Arriving in Male, the emphasis has been placed firmly on clarity, preparation, and strategic readiness. The Blue Colts face their initial Group B challenges with matches against Pakistan on March 26 and Bangladesh on March 28, both scheduled to commence at 16:15 IST in Male's National Stadium.

Competing for a spot in the semi-finals set for April 1, Group A features hosts Maldives alongside Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan. With the championship final on April 3, all matches will be broadcasted live via the Sportzworkz YouTube Channel. Gawali outlines ambitions for a streamlined transition to the senior team, embedding a unified playing philosophy across age levels, and testing the young squad's composure in competitive settings.

Coach Mahesh Gawali emphasized the crucial responsibility of ensuring continuity between India's youth and senior teams. "Players need to comprehend the playing style and professionalism early to ensure a smooth transition to senior ranks. This tournament provides an opportunity to closely evaluate and steer them in the right direction," he stated.

Highlighting Khalid Jamil's long-term vision, Gawali remarked, "The U20 squad is integral. They are poised to step up. Our focus is on honing their decision-making, game awareness, and consistency." Through exposure in such tournaments, they gain skills critical for advancing to U23 and senior brackets.

Implementing a unified playing philosophy, Gawali stressed on fundamental principles. "We aim for intelligent, decisive players, adept at reading the game and ball-handling," he elaborated. Defensive discipline and swift transitions are paramount, paired with readiness for high-intensity play.

As the tournament approaches, Mahesh called for confidence and teamwork. "Be confident and positive. Believe in our abilities as a team. With hard work and trust in each other, we can achieve strong performance," he urged. Learning from each match, the team aspires to maximize this pivotal phase in their career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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