Herbalife Expands Personalized Nutrition with Bioniq Acquisition

In a strategic move to enhance its personalized wellness offerings, Herbalife Ltd. has announced an agreement to acquire key assets from UK-based Bioniq, a personalized supplements firm. This acquisition aligns with Herbalife's ambition to become a data-driven health platform, offering customized nutrition globally.

Herbalife's Chief Executive Officer, Stephan Gratziani, stated, "The future of health and wellness is becoming more personalized and informed by data." By leveraging Bioniq's advanced supplement technology, Herbalife aims to expand its reach and provide tailored wellness solutions at a global level.

The acquisition, valued at $55 million, is expected to close by the second quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals. It includes an initial payment and performance-based contingent payments. The integration promises to scale up personalized nutrition offerings through Herbalife's extensive distribution network across Europe and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)