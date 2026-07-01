Dengue Dilemma: Bangladesh Braces for Potential Outbreak Surge

Bangladesh is facing a potential surge in dengue infections, with health experts anticipating a significant rise in cases over the next two months. Despite efforts to control mosquitoes and prepare healthcare facilities, the spread may exacerbate due to the inadequate measures and favorable conditions for dengue transmission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangladesh Could Face A Sharp Increase In Dengue Infections Over The Next Two Months | Updated: 01-07-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 19:57 IST
Dengue Dilemma: Bangladesh Braces for Potential Outbreak Surge

Bangladesh is on alert as health experts forecast a sharp rise in dengue infections, driven by wet weather and insufficient mosquito control measures. Over recent weeks, the mosquito-borne disease, which can lead to severe complications and even fatalities, has seen an uptick in cases, prompting widespread concern.

During June alone, there were 2,907 cases and 13 deaths, markedly higher than May's 715 cases and one death. By the end of June, health ministry data indicated a total of 5,924 infections and 18 deaths for 2023. The rise in cases could see a doubling in Dhaka by July and a further increase by August, according to entomologist Professor Kabirul Bashar.

Compounding the situation, Bangladesh is concurrently managing its worst measles outbreak in decades. Entomologists and health professionals are urging the government to implement a nationwide early warning system to detect mosquito breeding sites and potential outbreak zones. Swift action is critical to mitigate the outbreak.

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