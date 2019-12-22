Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adequate investment needed to rescue NHS: Indian-origin doc tells UK PM Johnson

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 18:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 18:03 IST
Adequate investment needed to rescue NHS: Indian-origin doc tells UK PM Johnson

An Indian-origin chief of one of UK's leading medical associations has urged British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ramp up funding for the country's state-run health service, warning that without adequate investment, the crisis-hit National Health Service will not be sustainable and access to quality care will be reduced to an unacceptable level. Chaand Nagpaul, the chair of the British Medical Association (BMA), has issued a two-page memo for Johnson, who earlier this month was elected as prime minister after a landslide poll win and had made a commitment to invest in the National Health Service (NHS).

According to 'The Sunday Times', his memo warns that the government's NHS election pledges will not be enough to rescue it from crisis because there will still be a funding black hole of 6.2 billion pounds a year by 2023-24. The figure is based on an analysis conducted by the BMA that says an extra 4.1 percent rise annually in health spending is needed if the NHS is to survive.

The government has said it will raise the funding by 3.4 percent a year. "Without adequate investment, the NHS will not be sustainable, and patient access to quality care will be reduced to an unacceptable level," Nagpaul said.

Johnson had vowed during his election campaign to invest heavily in the health service and set out a more detailed agenda last week with a promise to protect in law a 20.5 billion-pound increase in annual NHS spending by 2023-24. He has also pledged to deliver a 50,000 net increase in the number of nurses and promised to create 50 million more general practitioner (GP) appointments every year by recruiting an extra 6,000 family doctors.

"While your pledges to increase workforce numbers reflect the dire situation, they fail to reflect the realities of recruitment and the time it takes to train new clinicians," said Nagpaul, himself a GP based in London. He warns that a decade of underfunding has resulted in a "dire situation" for the NHS, including hospital bed numbers at a record low and staff working in an "intolerable climate of stress".

The ruling Conservatives have come under criticism for failure to deliver on a previous pledge in 2015 to recruit an extra 5,000 GPs. A new post-Brexit NHS visa is among some of the measures announced by Johnson in his new government's agenda, which is designed to make it easier and more attractive for qualified overseas doctors and nurses from countries like India to be brought in to address the NHS shortages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

48 arrested, 262 booked over violence in Muzaffarnagar during anti-CAA protests

Forty-eight people have been arrested and 67 shops sealed in connection with violent protests here last week during which several persons, including over a dozen policemen, were injured and vehicles gutted, officials said on Sunday. Deputy ...

Oyo Hotels to expand in Rajasthan, targets 40,000 rooms by 2020

Oyo Hotels and Homes will increase its presence in Rajasthan and is targeting to grow to 40,000 rooms by the end of the next year. The company currently has a network of 1,500 hotels and nearly 22,000 rooms. We are targeting to increase to ...

NO logic in Bangladesh refusing to play Test series in Pakistan: Coach Misbah

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has lashed out at Bangladesh for refusing to come to Pakistan to play a two-Test series as a part of the ICC World Test Championship. I just dont understand their refusal. I dont see the logic of wanting to...

AASU holds memorial service for Sam Stafford in Guwahati school

A memorial service was held at a school in the Hatigaon area here on Sunday by the All Assam Students Union AASU for a teenager killed in a firing incident 10 days ago in the ongoing anti-CAA agitation, his family said. Sam Stafford, 17, a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019