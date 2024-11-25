India Strengthens Ties with Italy through New Embassy in Rome

In a testament to the growing diplomatic relationship between India and Italy, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated the newly established Indian Embassy in Rome. The event was a significant marker in bilateral ties, attended by diplomats including Ambassadors Vani Rao and Giulio Terzi, alongside a large Indian community in Italy.

During his address, Jaishankar emphasized the strategic significance of the new premises, describing it as a vital development in the evolution of bilateral relations. He remarked on the historical and cultural ties between the two nations, reflecting on Italy as a crucial partner in Europe and the Indo-Mediterranean region, especially under the proactive leadership of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

He praised Italy's initiatives for deeper economic, defense, and technological cooperation and highlighted the India-Middle East-Europe Connectivity Corridor (IMECC) as a transformative project enhancing trade and infrastructure. The minister acknowledged India's growing influence on the global stage, encouraging Italian engagement with India's expanding market and celebrating the significant Indian diaspora's role in enriching bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)