Piyush Goyal meets Nigerian Trade Minister to strengthen trade ties

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a bilateral meeting with Nigeria's Minister for Trade, Industry and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole Oon, and discussed strengthening trade relations between the two countries

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a bilateral meeting with Nigeria's Minister for Trade, Industry and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole Oon, and discussed strengthening trade relations between the two countries. The productive half-hour meeting took place on the sidelines of international trade discussions in Paris.

Following the bilateral talks, Nigerian Minister Oduwole expressed satisfaction with the outcome. "We've had very progressive discussions. Nigeria and India have been good trade partners. We've discussed how we can grow that bilaterally," she stated.

Both ministers will participate in the informal gathering of WTO Ministers on the margins of the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting. "We will have a mini WTO ministerial. We've discussed reforms of the WTO, where we're aligned and where we're continuing to have discussions...we'll discuss with other countries as well to move the agenda for the benefit of our people," the Minister said.

During the informal gathering of WTO ministers, Piyush Goyal will engage with global counterparts on key multilateral trade issues and articulate the perspectives and priorities of India. The meeting between the Nigerian Minister and Piyush Goyal focused on identifying new areas of cooperation.

The partnership between India and Nigeria has special importance with the former being the fastest-growing major economy and the latter being Africa's largest economy and most populous nation. Piyush Goyal commenced his three-day official visit to France yesterday. He will also visit Italy.

The visit reflects India's continued commitment to deepening strategic and economic ties with key European partners and advancing a shared vision for resilient and inclusive global growth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

