Tragic Shooting Sparks Outcry in Balochistan

In a harrowing incident that has sparked widespread criticism, a young man was reportedly killed by Frontier Corps (FC) personnel in Balochistan's Mastung district. According to family members, FC forces raided their home, forcibly took the young man outside, and subsequently shot him dead without any lawful justification.

The incident took place on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in the Killi Karez Sor area, fueling anger and grief among residents. The family condemned the actions, stating that no arrest warrant was presented and no charges were filed, undermining legal protocols and ethical standards.

The event highlights ongoing issues in Balochistan, a region plagued by enforced disappearances and extrajudicial actions by authorities. These persistent human rights violations exacerbate fears and distrust among the local populace, further destabilizing the area and hindering efforts to establish peace and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)