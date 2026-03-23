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Tragic Shooting Sparks Outcry in Balochistan

A young man was shot dead by Frontier Corps in Balochistan, raising serious legal and ethical concerns. The raid occurred without a warrant on the eve of Eid al-Fitr. Family members are challenging the legality of the action as the region grapples with issues of enforced disappearances and insecurity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:58 IST
Tragic Shooting Sparks Outcry in Balochistan
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a harrowing incident that has sparked widespread criticism, a young man was reportedly killed by Frontier Corps (FC) personnel in Balochistan's Mastung district. According to family members, FC forces raided their home, forcibly took the young man outside, and subsequently shot him dead without any lawful justification.

The incident took place on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in the Killi Karez Sor area, fueling anger and grief among residents. The family condemned the actions, stating that no arrest warrant was presented and no charges were filed, undermining legal protocols and ethical standards.

The event highlights ongoing issues in Balochistan, a region plagued by enforced disappearances and extrajudicial actions by authorities. These persistent human rights violations exacerbate fears and distrust among the local populace, further destabilizing the area and hindering efforts to establish peace and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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