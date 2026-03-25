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India Rebukes Pakistan Over Remarks on Separatist Andrabi's Conviction

India publically rejected Pakistan's recent comments supporting Kashmiri separatist leader Aasiya Andrabi, sentenced to life by an Indian court. The MEA urged Pakistan to cease its misleading narratives and focus on its domestic human rights issues, while highlighting Pakistan's alleged sponsorship of terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:46 IST
India Rebukes Pakistan Over Remarks on Separatist Andrabi's Conviction
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/Youtube/PIBIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stern diplomatic exchange, India unequivocally dismissed Pakistan's recent remarks supporting Kashmiri separatist leader Aasiya Andrabi, who has been sentenced to life imprisonment by an Indian court. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) rebuked Pakistan, urging it to abandon 'false narratives' and concentrate on addressing its own persistent human rights concerns.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that Islamabad lacks any standing to comment on India's internal affairs, advising Pakistan to reflect on its own record of systematic human rights violations. Jaiswal stated that Pakistan's support for a 'banned terrorist organization and its members' is categorically rejected and criticized Islamabad's history of harboring extremist elements.

The MEA further highlighted Pakistan's alleged involvement in sponsoring terrorism, noting India's repeated calls for Pakistan to dismantle terror infrastructures and cease cross-border activities. Andrabi's life sentence by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court is part of India's sovereign judicial process, with additional sentences for her associates Sofi Fehmida and Nahida Nasreen for terrorism-related offenses.

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