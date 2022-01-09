U.S. open to talks with Russia on exercises, missile deployments -official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2022 00:23 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 00:23 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States and its allies are prepared to discuss with Russia in talks about Ukraine the possibility of each side restricting military exercises and missile deployments in the region, a senior U.S. administration official said on Saturday.
With a crucial set of talks set to start on Monday in Geneva, the senior Biden administration official said the United States is not willing to discuss limits on U.S. troop deployments or the U.S. force posture in NATO countries in the region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- United States
- The United States
- Biden
- NATO
- Ukraine
- Geneva
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
COVID-19 makes Biden's 1st White House Christmas less merry
Biden, first lady visit hospitalised kids on Christmas Eve
Bidens mark Christmas with holiday calls to service members
Bidens mark Christmas with holiday calls to service members
Iraq, NATO discuss support for Iraqi forces, regional stability