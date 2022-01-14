Finland has no plans to join NATO -foreign minister

Finland has no plans at present to join NATO, its foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday, amid heightened security tensions between Finland's giant neighbour Russia and Ukraine. "Finland does not discuss with NATO joining it, nor does Finland have such a project upcoming ... Finland's security policy remains unchanged," Haavisto told reporters at a teleconference following a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in France.

On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hinted in an interview with MSNBC that Finland wanted to join NATO.

