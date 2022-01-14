Finland has no plans to join NATO -foreign minister
Finland has no plans at present to join NATO, its foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday, amid heightened security tensions between Finland's giant neighbour Russia and Ukraine. Finland's security policy remains unchanged," Haavisto told reporters at a teleconference following a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in France. On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hinted in an interview with MSNBC that Finland wanted to join NATO.
- Country:
- Finland
Finland has no plans at present to join NATO, its foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday, amid heightened security tensions between Finland's giant neighbour Russia and Ukraine. "Finland does not discuss with NATO joining it, nor does Finland have such a project upcoming ... Finland's security policy remains unchanged," Haavisto told reporters at a teleconference following a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in France.
On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hinted in an interview with MSNBC that Finland wanted to join NATO.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Antony Blinken
- U.S.
- Finland
- NATO
- Ukraine
- State
- European Union
- MSNBC
- Russia
ALSO READ
Biden and Putin to speak on Thursday amid Ukraine tensions
Biden, Putin to hold call as Ukraine-Russia tension smolders
MP govt objects to 'violation of interstate protocol' by Chhattisgarh Police over arrest of Kalicharan Maharaj
Karnataka govt's plans to free Hindu temples from state control "a historical blunder": Cong
Chhattisgarh Police arrest Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj from MP; both states spar over action