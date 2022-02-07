NATO mulls longer-term military posture in eastern Europe, Stoltenberg says
- Country:
- Belgium
NATO is considering a longer-term military posture in eastern Europe to strengthen its defences, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday, as tensions remained high over Russia's military build-up near Ukraine.
"We are considering more longer-term adjustments to our posture, presence, in the eastern part of the alliance. No final decision has been made on that but there is a process now going on within NATO", he told reporters in Brussels.
NATO currently has troops rotating in and out of eastern Europe, a so-called persistent, but not permanent, presence.
