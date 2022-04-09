Ukraine President Zelenskiy meets British PM Johnson in Kyiv - Ukrainian official
Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 19:51 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was meeting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kyiv on Saturday, a senior official on Zelenskiy's staff said.
"Right now a visit of Boris Johnson in Kyiv started from one-on-one meeting with President Zelenskiy," Andriy Sybiha, deputy head of Ukraine's president office, said on Facebook.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Zelenskiy
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- British
- Ukraine
- Ukrainian
- Kyiv
Advertisement
ALSO READ
British Indian soft drinks boss banned for misuse of COVID loan scheme
British embassy in Lebanon 'deeply concerned' at bank account closures
British embassy in Lebanon 'deeply concerned' at bank account closures
Xi holds talks with British PM over phone
British Museum to remove Sackler name from galleries