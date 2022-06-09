Left Menu

Scholz reaffirms German resolve in Stoltenberg call -spokesperson

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-06-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 17:54 IST
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed updating NATO's strategic aims in the light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a phone call with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, a German government spokesperson said on Thursday.

In the call, laying the ground for NATO'S end-June Madrid summit, Scholz reaffirmed the German government's resolve to contribute to the alliance to help it achieve its aims in the next decade, the spokesperson said.

The two were set to meet in person in Berlin on Thursday but had to switch to speaking remotely after Stoltenberg was diagnosed with shingles.

