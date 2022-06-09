Scholz reaffirms German resolve in Stoltenberg call -spokesperson
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed updating NATO's strategic aims in the light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a phone call with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, a German government spokesperson said on Thursday.
In the call, laying the ground for NATO'S end-June Madrid summit, Scholz reaffirmed the German government's resolve to contribute to the alliance to help it achieve its aims in the next decade, the spokesperson said.
The two were set to meet in person in Berlin on Thursday but had to switch to speaking remotely after Stoltenberg was diagnosed with shingles.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Berlin
- Russia
- Stoltenberg
- NATO
- Jens Stoltenberg
- Scholz
- German
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
Canada donates 20,000 artillery rounds of 155 mm NATO standard ammunition to Ukraine
Will arrested woman in Karachi University attack get same justice as Mazari: Pak Senator
Lucknow opt to bowl against RCB in IPL Eliminator
Delegations from Sweden and Finland in Turkey for NATO talks
IPL 2022: Lucknow opt to field against RCB in Eliminator after rain delay