US Domestic News Roundup: Biden says Justice Department will take action if necessary in Akron shooting; Richmond, Virginia police say they prevented a planned mass shooting and more

U.S. will consider limiting plastics in federal purchasing

The Biden administration on Wednesday took a first step toward limiting single-use plastic in federal procurement following pressure from environmental groups. The move by the U.S. government, which spends more than $650 billion on products and services each year, could accelerate efforts to find alternatives to a major source of U.S. waste.

U.S. FDA working to allow overseas infant formula beyond shortage

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is looking at ways to allow overseas manufacturers of baby formula to keep selling in the country beyond the current shortage, the health regulator said on Wednesday. The FDA in May said it would allow baby formula imports until Nov. 14 to ease a shortage that had left parents scrambling to feed their babies.

Biden says Justice Department will take action if necessary in Akron shooting

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the U.S. Justice Department would take appropriate action if the investigation of a police shooting of a Black man in Akron, Ohio, reveals potential violations of federal criminal statutes.

Video released on Sunday showed eight police officers in Akron, Ohio, were involved in a shooting that killed 25-year-old Jayland Walker, whose body was found with some 60 gunshot wounds after he fled a traffic stop last week.

Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says

The man accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens of others at an Independence Day parade outside of Chicago admitted to authorities that he carried out the shooting, a prosecutor said on Wednesday during the suspect's first court appearance. Robert Crimo, the 21-year-old suspect facing seven counts of first-degree murder, appeared at the bond hearing via a video link from jail, two days after the attack in Highland Park, Illinois. Dressed in black and wearing shoulder length hair, Crimo was denied bail by Judge Theodore Potkonjak.

Senator Graham says he will not cooperate with Georgia Trump election probe

Senator Lindsey Graham will not comply with a subpoena issued by a grand jury in Georgia investigating former U.S. President Donald Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, attorneys for the lawmaker said on Wednesday. "Senator Graham plans to go to court, challenge the subpoena, and expects to prevail," attorneys Bart Daniel and Matt Austin said in a statement made on behalf of Graham.

White House communications chief Bedingfield is latest to exit

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield, a long-time adviser to President Joe Biden, plans to leave the administration later this summer, following former Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who departed in May. Bedingfield, whose decision to leave her post was confirmed on Wednesday by a person familiar with her plans, served as Biden's spokesperson during his time as vice president under President Barack Obama and was an early Biden presidential campaign hire.

U.S. auto safety agency plans new push against speeding

The head of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday the agency plans a new push to convince Americans to stop speeding, hoping to reduce traffic deaths which have risen sharply in recent years. "We have a new speed campaign that's going to be kicking off in a couple of weeks," NHTSA Administrator Steven Cliff told Reuters Wednesday in a wide-ranging interview.

Real estate giant appeals 'each and every part' of contempt order in New York Trump probe

Cushman & Wakefield, which appraised several properties belonging to Donald Trump, on Wednesday appealed "each and every part" of an order finding it in contempt of court related to subpoenas in a civil probe into whether the former U.S. president manipulated asset values. Justice Arthur Engoron of a New York state court in Manhattan had on Tuesday found Cushman, one of the world's largest real estate companies, in contempt and imposed a $10,000-a-day fine starting on July 7.

Biden in Ohio to woo blue-collar voters

U.S. President Joe Biden touted plans to bolster pension plans for millions of Americans on a visit to Ohio to woo working class voters frustrated by inflation. "We have seen the risk that millions of workers face as they watch their hard-earned pensions turn into broken promises. We saw before the pandemic and the economic crisis that followed the millions of retirees that were at risk of losing their retirement security through no fault of their own," Biden told union supporters in Cleveland.

Richmond, Virginia police say they prevented a planned mass shooting

Police in Richmond, Virginia said on Wednesday they thwarted a planned Fourth of July mass shooting in the state capital, after receiving a tip that possibly prevented an attack like the one that left seven dead at a parade outside Chicago. While police said they prevented one shooting, Mayor Levar Stoney said at a press conference that there was an attack at a Cyber Cafe in downtown Richmond that injured six people during the early hours of July 4. The shooter remains at large.

